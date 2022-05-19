9th Circ. FCRA Ruling Highlights Furnishers' Role In Disputes

By Sasha Leonhardt and Cierra Newman (May 19, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- In recent years, consumers have raised a variety of arguments to dispute negative information on their consumer reports — in some instances, raising not only factual questions about the existence or amount of a debt, but also more complex questions about whether a debt is legally permitted under state law. The Fair Credit Reporting Act requires furnishers of information to conduct an investigation of any dispute, but does that require a furnisher to sit in judgment of a consumer's legal claims as to the validity of the debt? The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit answered this question earlier...

