$936K Arb. Award Over Crouching Spider Sculpture OK'd

By Gina Kim (May 19, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday affirmed a $935,983 arbitration award granted to a Manhattan art gallery and a trust for French-American artist Louise Bourgeois in a dispute with a Danish art advisory over the sale of Bourgeois' famous Crouching Spider sculpture. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams granted a petition filed by New York-based gallery Cheim & Read LLC and the trustees of the Louise Bourgeois Revocable Living Trust seeking confirmation of the award issued last year by JAMS arbitrator Theodore Katz. Judge Abrams said she found Katz carefully considered both sides' arguments and issued a thorough, 62-page decision detailing his...

