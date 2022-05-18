InfoWars Asks For Delay In Ch. 11 Dismissal Response Date

By Vince Sullivan (May 18, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- With a response date quickly approaching on motions to dismiss their bankruptcy cases, holding companies affiliated with the InfoWars podcast network of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked for a delay in deadlines to properly assess the impact of deals with state court defamation plaintiffs on the Chapter 11 proceedings. In an emergency filing made Wednesday, InfoW LLC and fellow debtors IWHealth LLC and Prison Planet TV LLC said a recent agreement with plaintiffs in Texas and Connecticut to withdraw their claims against the debtors could eliminate the motions to dismiss the bankruptcies, and that more time was needed to figure out the...

