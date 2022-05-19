Bike Sharing Station Saves Chicago Pothole Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (May 19, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has revived a suit by a bicyclist alleging he was injured when he rode into a pothole on a Chicago street, saying the presence of one of the city's Divvy bike sharing stations shows that bicyclists are intended users of the nearby roadway. In a published opinion Wednesday, the three-justice panel reversed a lower court's dismissal of Clark Alave's suit against the city, agreeing with his argument that he was a permitted and intended user of the roadway, and therefore the city had a duty toward him that was breached by the presence of the pothole. Alave sued...

