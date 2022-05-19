Russians Likely To Lose Record Presence In London Courts

By Silvia Martelli (May 19, 2022, 6:52 PM BST) -- Russians have been the second-most-frequent group to litigate disputes in London's Commercial Courts over the past year, but that is likely to change as the invasion of Ukraine has put pressure on U.K. lawyers to drop Russian clients, according to a report published Thursday. The report by British political consultancy Portland Communications reviewed the 234 cases heard in the London Commercial Courts from April 2021 to March 2022. The courts saw more Russian litigants than ever before — 41 — during that time. That number has more than doubled since 2017, when 20 Russian litigants appeared before the courts. Only U.K....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS