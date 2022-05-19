2 Firms Aid Snack Co.'s $222M Plan To Scoop Up Dippin' Dots

By Eric Heisig (May 19, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey company said Thursday that it planned to buy Dippin' Dots LLC in a $222 million deal shepherded by two law firms, adding a well-known ice cream brand to a profile that already includes some of the nation's most recognizable treats. J&J Snack Foods Corp. said in a news release that it expected to close the deal to buy the dessert maker, known for serving ice cream in bead form, by the end of June. The company plans to buy Dippin' Dots through a combination of cash and loans, the release says. J&J, of Pennsauken, is represented by Cozen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS