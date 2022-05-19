Liquor Chain, Workers Seek Final OK For COVID Pay Deal

By Caleb Drickey (May 19, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area chain of liquor stores and a group of workers who say their overtime pay did not include bonuses for working during the pandemic asked an Illinois federal court to grant final approval for a more than $220,000 settlement to Fair Labor Standards Act claims. In its motion for final approval Wednesday, the workers told the court that Gold Standard Enterprises Inc., which does business as Binny's Beverage Depot, would pay every penny of overtime it allegedly owed under the FLSA and Illinois Minimum Wage Law. "The gross settlement fund of $220,617.00 represents a gross recovery of 100% of alleged overtime owed,"...

