Texas Says Google's 'Incognito' Mode Stealth Tracks Data

By Katie Buehler (May 19, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Texas on Thursday expanded its deceptive trade practices lawsuit against Google LLC, adding claims that the search engine's "Incognito" mode misleads users to believe the company cannot track their search history or location when using the privacy setting. In a 76-page amended petition, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched new allegations against one of his "big tech" foes. Along with surreptitiously tracking users' locations after they believe they've disabled that feature, Google continues to collect browsing history and geo-locations after users switch into "Incognito" mode, Paxton claims. Google touts "Incognito" mode as a way for users to browse privately without the...

