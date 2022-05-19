Insurer Pans Expert Testimony In Virus Suit Ahead Of Trial

By Ganesh Setty (May 19, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. slammed two expert testimonies as "unreliable, irrelevant and unfairly prejudicial" in a commercial property owner's COVID-19 business interruption suit before a New York federal court, which hinges in part on whether the novel coronavirus was actually present at the insured properties. In a memo Wednesday supporting its motion to exclude expert testimony from Dr. Igor Burstyn and Jeffrey Stempel, Factory Mutual said Burstyn's statistical model is built on a "series of assumptions that defy both common sense and basic scientific plausibility." An expert opinion from Stempel on insurance customs and practices fares no better, the insurer said,...

