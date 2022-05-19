Tribe Fights Campsite's Bid To Stay On Montana Reservation

By Caleb Symons (May 19, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Blackfeet Indian Nation urged a federal judge on Wednesday not to interfere with its efforts to close a privately run campground on its Montana reservation, saying the U.S. government has failed to refute the tribe's position that the camp's lease expired nearly 15 years ago. Records produced by the Bureau of Indian Affairs showed that the agency never reversed its 2008 decision canceling the campground's lease, according to the tribe, which said there was "no legal basis" for making it wait any longer to take control of the site. In their new filing, the Blackfeet allege that Eagle Bear Inc....

