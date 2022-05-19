Ariz. Law Backs Netherlands Lien In MD Helicopters Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (May 19, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The government of The Netherlands argued in support of its $15.5 million priority lien against bankrupt MD Helicopters Inc., saying Arizona law governing leases on real property clearly weighed in favor of the nation's claim on the debtor's Mesa manufacturing facility. In a response filed late Wednesday in the Delaware bankruptcy court, the Dutch said MD Helicopters' argument that the debtor's leasehold interests in the 20-acre property consist of personal property that cannot be subject to a lien flies in the face of Arizona law that calls for interests in real property to be foreclosed pursuant to real property procedures and...

