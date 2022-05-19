Resort Company Neglected Its COBRA Notice Duty, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 19, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Colorado-based hotel and resort operator on Wednesday was hit with a putative class action in federal court by a former employee who accused the company of failing to promptly notify workers of their right to get continuing health care benefits after leaving their jobs. Plaintiff Deanna Darias, who says she worked at a Florida resort owned by Northwood Hospitality LLC until September 2021, claims that seven months after she quit her job, she never received any notice about her ability to extend her employer-sponsored health insurance coverage, as required by the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA. As a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS