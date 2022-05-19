Feds Off Hook For Cherokee Casino Work, Claims Court Says

By Andrew Westney (May 19, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has tossed a suit against the federal government by an Oklahoma landowner over alleged damage to her property from activity at a nearby Cherokee Nation casino, saying the government wasn't responsible for any actions taken by the tribe on trust land held by the United States. Holly Berry sued the federal government in March 2021, claiming flooding, erosion and other damage caused by work on the Cherokee casino project next to her Tahlequah, Oklahoma, land amounted to a violation by the government of her property rights under the Fifth Amendment. The amendment forbids the...

