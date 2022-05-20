New Arbitration Planned In $5B PrivatBank Laundering Case

By Caleb Symons (May 20, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Two men accused of helping launder millions of dollars stolen from PrivatBank in Ukraine said Thursday they plan to seek arbitration over the U.S. government's efforts to seize an office complex in Dallas that federal officials say they financed with the stolen money. In a joint filing with U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors, the Miami-based businessmen — Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber — told a Florida federal court the two sides have agreed to temporarily pause those proceedings, although for different reasons. Korf and Laber, whom prosecutors say laundered the stolen PrivatBank funds through the so-called Stemmons Towers, argued Thursday that...

