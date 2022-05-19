Binance.US Adds Top Uber Compliance Atty As Head Of Legal

By Elise Hansen (May 19, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US said Thursday it had tapped a veteran of Uber's legal department and the U.S. Department of Justice to lead its day-to-day legal operations. Krishna Juvvadi will serve as head of legal and will report to Binance.US' general counsel, Norman Reed, the announcement said. Juvvadi is coming from Uber Technologies Inc. He started out as the ride-hailing giant's first regulatory attorney, later becoming its chief regulatory counsel and then global head of operations compliance, the announcement said. Brian Shroder, Binance.US's CEO, said Juvvadi's experience navigating a young, rapidly-growing industry will serve him well in the cryptocurrency space. "Krishna is...

