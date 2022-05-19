Class Seeks $79M Partial Deal In $13B Columbia Pipeline Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (May 19, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Stockholder attorneys have proposed a record $79 million class settlement in Delaware to end claims against Columbia Pipeline Group Inc.'s former CEO and top financial officer for pushing an unfair $13 billion company sale to TransCanada Corp., with claims against the buyer still pending. Labaton Sucharow LLP, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Ashby & Geddes LLP said in a supporting brief that the settlement, if approved, would be the largest known for a case involving a so-called "Revlon" claim for fiduciary failures to get the best price for a company in a change-of-control transaction. The agreement, filed under seal...

