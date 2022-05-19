Geico Auto Policyholders Win Class Certification In Ga.

By Rosie Manins (May 19, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge granted class certification on Thursday to Geico insurance policyholders who claim the insurer underpaid for their vehicles by miscalculating applicable tax under Georgia law. Chief U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell said in his order that there are likely tens of thousands of class members who had an identical Georgia physical damage policy with Geico for private passenger vehicles and who submitted a total loss claim in the relevant period. Judge Treadwell said defendants Geico Indemnity Co., Government Employees Insurance Co. and Geico General Insurance Co. could still win the case or reduce the class on summary...

