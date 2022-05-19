'Varsity Blues' Course-Taker Avoids Prison After Cooperating

By Brian Dowling (May 19, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A woman who took online classes for high school clients of the "Varsity Blues" mastermind won a time-served sentence on Thursday after arguing that she played a minor role in the college admissions and test cheating scheme, and later cooperated with the government's investigation. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani accepted the no-jail sentence proposed by prosecutors and counsel for Mikaela Sanford, who pled guilty in October 2020 to a single count of racketeering conspiracy, and later testified at a trial where hedge fund founder John B. Wilson and casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz were convicted. Sanford worked as a project manager for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS