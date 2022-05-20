Contractor Made False Statements On App, Insurer Says

By Riley Murdock (May 20, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A London-based insurer asked a Georgia federal court Thursday to nix its policy covering a construction contractor, claiming the contractor misrepresented the scope of its business on its application. Flectat Ltd. wants the Northern District of Georgia to rule it's not responsible for defending or covering AMG or any of its subcontractors in a lawsuit filed by a Dallas, Georgia-based East Paulding High School that claims AMG started a fire when removing part of its gym roof. Specifically, Flectat claims AMG did not say it performed roofing or demolition work on its insurance application when it did, according to the complaint....

