NM Supreme Court Affirms $165M Verdict In FedEx Crash Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (May 19, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a record $165 million jury award to the family of a mother and four-year-old daughter killed when a FedEx tractor trailer collided with their small pickup truck, saying the verdict was supported by ample evidence and the award was not excessive. In a 4-0 ruling, the state's highest court found that the Court of Appeals did not err when it refused to order a new trial February 2018 in a suit accusing a FedEx Ground Package System driver of negligently causing a 2011 highway collision that killed a 22-year-old mother, her 4-year-old daughter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS