Woodworking Cos. Ask 1st Circ. To Revive Fire Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (May 19, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The owner of a real estate agency and two woodworking companies asked the First Circuit on Thursday to overturn a district court's decision denying coverage for safety upgrades made after a 2017 fire. Sarno Realty Inc., which owns the Massachusetts property that also houses Mass Cabinets and Northeastern Scale Lumber Co., argued that the upgrades were made at the direction of the local fire department and thus should have been covered under its policy with Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast. The manufacturers produce cabinets and miniature woodwork for dollhouses and model train sets. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV...

