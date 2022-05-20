NY Atty Back On The Hook For Flub Lessee Says Cost $12M

By Nate Beck (May 20, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday found a lessee wasn't wrong to rely on a partner at Long Island law firm Jaspan Schlesinger LLP who called changes to a lease "housekeeping" in a case claiming the attorney's mistake caused a $12 million loss on two buildings in Queens. The court reversed a lower court's ruling and found the firm isn't off the hook for a legal malpractice claim after partner Stephen P. Epstein passed along changes to a lease agreement without mentioning the amendment voided Alrose Steinway LLC's option to eventually buy the buildings at a discount. Alrose sued Jaspan...

