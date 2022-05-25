Fla. Lawmakers Pass Condo Reform Bill Requiring Inspections

By Carolina Bolado (May 25, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Florida legislators unanimously passed reforms to the Florida Condominium Act on Wednesday, sending a bill meant to prevent another collapse like that of the Champlain Towers South building to the governor's desk. S.B. 4D, which implements regular building inspections statewide and requires condominium associations to maintain reserves, passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives in unanimous votes, just one day after the topic of condominium reform was added to the agenda for the weeklong special session on property insurance reform. After failing to come to terms on a bill during the regular session, the two houses agreed to add...

