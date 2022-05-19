Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Meta Logo Suit May Test How Virtual TM Disputes Unfold

By Tiffany Hu (May 19, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- As companies race to establish their brands in the metaverse, a new lawsuit alleging that Meta's infinity-loop logo is too similar to a Swiss blockchain company's logo could illuminate whether courts are going to play by different rules in the virtual space, attorneys say.

Zurich-based nonprofit Dfinity Foundation's lawsuit filed in California federal court last month aims to block Facebook Inc.'s corporate parent Meta Platforms Inc. from registering a logo that the nonprofit says will harm its business if people were to associate it with Meta's "sordid online privacy history."

The case is among the first Web3-related trademark cases, which means...

