Meta Logo Suit May Test How Virtual TM Disputes Unfold

By Tiffany Hu (May 19, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- As companies race to establish their brands in the metaverse, a new lawsuit alleging that Meta's infinity-loop logo is too similar to a Swiss blockchain company's logo could illuminate whether courts are going to play by different rules in the virtual space, attorneys say. Zurich-based nonprofit Dfinity Foundation's lawsuit filed in California federal court last month aims to block Facebook Inc.'s corporate parent Meta Platforms Inc. from registering a logo that the nonprofit says will harm its business if people were to associate it with Meta's "sordid online privacy history." The case is among the first Web3-related trademark cases, which means...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS