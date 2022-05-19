Judge Explains Refusal To Dismiss 'MetaBirkins' NFT Suit

By Tiffany Hu (May 19, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has expanded on why he won't dismiss Hermes' trademark fight with the designer of the "MetaBirkins" nonfungible token series, saying that a Second Circuit test for balancing free speech and trademark rights applies to the case. In an opinion issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff confirmed his "bottom-line" order earlier this month that rejected Los Angeles designer Mason Rothschild's request to dismiss Hermes' accusations that the designer's MetaBirkins NFT series ripped off the design of the French luxury brand's iconic Birkin bag. Both sides had disputed over the test for analyzing the alleged trademark...

