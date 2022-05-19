Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Explains Refusal To Dismiss 'MetaBirkins' NFT Suit

By Tiffany Hu (May 19, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has expanded on why he won't dismiss Hermes' trademark fight with the designer of the "MetaBirkins" nonfungible token series, saying that a Second Circuit test for balancing free speech and trademark rights applies to the case.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff confirmed his "bottom-line" order earlier this month that rejected Los Angeles designer Mason Rothschild's request to dismiss Hermes' accusations that the designer's MetaBirkins NFT series ripped off the design of the French luxury brand's iconic Birkin bag.

Both sides had disputed over the test for analyzing the alleged trademark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!