Restaurants Lose $40B Small-Business Relief Vote In Senate

By Joyce Hanson (May 19, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A $40 billion measure to rescue the struggling restaurant industry as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on failed to pass the U.S. Senate on Thursday, disappointing activists who predict that more than half of the eateries that sought funding could close following the vote. The Small Business COVID Relief Act, S. 4008, captured a 52-to-43 bipartisan vote favoring the restaurant rescue, but the legislation needed 60 votes to secure passage, according to one of its sponsors, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. Cardin in a statement said he was disappointed that the bill failed. "The Senate's failure to move this critical bill forward today will mean that far too...

