Sidley Adds More Weil Attys To Global Real Estate Practice

By James Mills (May 20, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has continued the growth of its real estate practice by adding three more Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP attorneys to its offices in Miami and New York. Two of the three will be based in Miami, while the other will be in New York, Sidley said in its announcement Thursday. One attorney in the group will join as counsel and the others will join as associates. Jason Comer joins the Miami office as counsel after 3 ½ years at Weil. A 2004 graduate of Tulane University Law School, he worked for Weil on several previous occasions. He also served...

