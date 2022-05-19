FinCEN Official Urges 'Vigilance' For Crypto Firms

By Elise Hansen (May 19, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency companies should be "vigilant" about illicit activity on their platforms and take a compliance-first approach to developing new tools, a Financial Crimes Enforcement Network official said Thursday. Alessio Evangelista, associate director of FinCEN's Enforcement and Compliance Division, urged cryptocurrency companies not to bury their heads in the sand when faced with red flags. His remarks came at a conference hosted by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis. "Too often, we see [virtual asset service providers] that are willing to do business with problematic companies up until the day of an [Office of Foreign Assets Control] designation or criminal indictment, even when there...

