Hungarian Pop Star Says Feds Mistook Travel Authorization

By Rae Ann Varona (May 20, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Hungarian pop star countered the Biden administration's bid to dismiss his suit accusing U.S. immigration officials of unlawfully detaining him for over a month, saying the officials were the ones who misconstrued his travel authorization, not him. The government had told the Florida federal court earlier this month that the automated Electronic System for Travel Authorization document that Zsolt Kocsor relied on to enter the U.S. only guaranteed automated travel but not entry into the U.S. Kocsor, also known as Kozso, responded Thursday saying U.S. Customs and Border Protection has noted that the ESTA document was used for travel "to...

