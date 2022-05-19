Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Tore 'Gaping Hole' In FCA, Grassley Tells High Court

By Jeff Overley (May 19, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit's controversial rejection of False Claims Act liability despite a major pharmacy chain's wildly excessive billing threatens to immunize "even the most shocking evidence of deliberate fraud," Sen. Chuck Grassley, the modern FCA's architect, told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday.

In an amicus brief, the Iowa Republican backed two whistleblowing pharmacists seeking high court review, arguing that the Seventh Circuit reached an "alarming and dangerous" conclusion in an FCA case involving massive overcharges at pharmacies run by grocery giant SuperValu Inc.

The architect of the modern False Claims Act, Sen. Chuck Grassley, seen earlier this year, told the...

