Illinois Railroad Settles Accident Death Suit For $12.25M

By Mike Curley (May 20, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Northeast Illinois Regional Commuter Railroad Corp. has approved a $12.25 million deal to resolve claims that its negligence led to a 2015 railroad crossing accident in which two teenage girls died. Attorneys for the girls' families announced the deal Thursday, ending the Cook County Court case brought by the families of Juniel and Alexis Kemp, as well as Malachi West and Joyce Clark — who were injured in the crash — against the railroad company, which runs Metra, Chicago's commuter rail system. According to the suit, West, Clark and the Kemps were in a car driven by their cousin, Mark...

