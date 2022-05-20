Creditors Urge Rejection Of Dallas Senior Home Ch. 11 Loan

By Jeff Montgomery (May 20, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of the bankrupt, 400-bed Edgemere retirement community in Dallas have asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject a proposed $10.1 million Chapter 11 financing loan unless modified, citing terms that overwhelmingly favor a bond trustee at the expense of the estate and unsecured creditors. In an objection filed on Thursday, the committee argued the loan to be provided by UMB Bank, trustee for an approximately $111.7 million bond debt, might be insufficient to finance the case, and includes conditions that give the lender effective control over both use of the funds and the case. Among the concerns in the...

