UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (May 20, 2022, 4:14 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen footwear giant Skechers in an IP dispute with a British discount store, a cryptocurrency ATM operator go after its former director and a coalition of major English soccer clubs sue insurers over COVID-19 disruption. Here, Law360 looks at these and other news claims in the U.K. Financial Services PSG Group Ltd v. Gardezi and others Investment holding company PSG Group filed a part 7 claim on May 19 against a company that provides archival and conservation products to museums, two packaging companies and a company which manufactures plastic shims. PSG is represented by...

