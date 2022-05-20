Taconic Capital Wraps Up $500M Real Estate Fund

By Faith Williams (May 20, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Taconic Capital Advisors closed its third real estate fund, Taconic CRE Dislocation Onshore Fund III, with $500 million in capital commitments, the investment firm said Friday. The firm said the fund will mainly target distressed and opportunistic investments in hotels and office assets. TCREDF III has already committed or closed on $300 million across 15 transactions, according to a statement. The fund includes investments from new and existing investors, with flexibility to tap into an overflow vehicle for more concentrated transactions, Taconic Capital said. "We are pleased to build on the performance of funds I and II with the close of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS