6th Circ. Says Gov't Contractor Can't Dodge $3B Coal Ash Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (May 20, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has declined to toss a verdict finding a federal government contractor breached its duties of care to workers who claim their exposure to toxic coal ash during a cleanup project warrants $3 billion in punitive damages, saying the contractor is not entitled to governmental immunity. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel on Wednesday upheld a Tennessee federal court's rejection of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.'s bid to escape a suit accusing it of negligently exposing more than 60 workers to toxic coal ash during a cleanup and recovery project at a plant operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority,...

