Latam Airlines Urges Judge To OK Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (May 20, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Chilean air carrier Latam Airlines on Friday urged a New York bankruptcy judge to approve its Chapter 11 plan after spending a full day answering claims by investors, creditors and government watchdogs that the restructuring proposal is fatally flawed. The more than eight-hour virtual session was the last of three days of plan confirmation hearings before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity Jr., who heard arguments from Latam for the plan and from parties with objections to the plan ranging from issues of Chilean corporate law to allegations of improper vote solicitation. Latam filed for Chapter 11 protection in May 2020, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS