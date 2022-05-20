Texas Justices Cut $1M From Louisiana Plant Dispute Verdict

By Michelle Casady (May 20, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A divided Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed most of a $1.1 million damages award in a dispute over a soured deal to build a chloralkali plant, saying the plant owner didn't comply with a contractual notice requirement. The majority of the nine-member court agreed with James Construction Group LLC of Houston and its parent company, Primoris Services Corp., that Westlake Chemical Corp. failed to comply with written notice requirements before terminating the construction contract, and struck the jury's award of $1 million on Westlake's breach-of-contract claim. Westlake is still entitled to about $102,000 in damages the jury awarded for James' failure...

