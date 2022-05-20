3rd Circ. Says Federalist Boss' Tweet Was Joke, Not Threat

By Braden Campbell (May 20, 2022, 10:53 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday reversed a National Labor Relations Board decision finding the publisher of online news magazine The Federalist violated labor law by tweeting that he would send workers "to the salt mine" if they sought to unionize, saying it was a joke, not a threat. A tweet by Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, saying he would send send workers "to the salt mine" if they sought to unionize should not have been considered a threat by the NLRB, the Third Circuit said. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) The NLRB's threat finding glossed over the context...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS