Upstate NY Landfill Smell Lawsuit Tossed

By Clark Mindock (May 20, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A suit targeting a local landfill in upstate New York over allegedly noxious odors has been abruptly killed following a dismissal of two similar suits in the state where a judge found public nuisance claims likewise didn't pass legal muster. New York Supreme Court Judge Daniel J. Doyle on Thursday dismissed the suit after receiving a joint stipulation from landfill operator Seneca Meadows Inc. and the proposed class of landowners asking to put the case to bed. The parties had indicated the two previous rulings in the New York Appeals Court included substantially similar allegations, thus warranting dismissal. In both of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS