Ex-Cop Serving EBay Stalking Term Seeks Early Release

By Brian Dowling (May 20, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A retired cop sentenced to 18 months in prison for participating in an eBay security group's campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts couple over e-commerce blog posts critical of the company asked a Boston federal judge Friday to let him serve the second half of his term in home confinement. Philip Cooke, a former Santa Clara police captain who suffers multiple health issues, said in a motion for compassionate release that he was bound to be let out in late June after the warden and medical office at Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan, granted his request. But a Federal Bureau of Prisons regional physician reversed...

