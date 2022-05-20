MoneyGram Hints At Challenge To CFPB's Funding Structure

By Elise Hansen (May 20, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Cross-border payments company MoneyGram on Friday hinted it will fight a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau complaint in part by arguing the CFPB's funding structure is unconstitutional, and said it wants its arguments heard in Texas federal court. MoneyGram International Inc. and MoneyGram Payment Systems Inc. told a New York federal court in a premotion letter that the CFPB's complaint is better moved to the Northern District of Texas, where MoneyGram is headquartered and where the CFPB's examinations allegedly took place. The company argued that the New York attorney general, who joined in the allegations, was "recruited" into the case at the...

