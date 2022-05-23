Ex-Lockheed Martin Exec Points To Retaliation In Bias Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (May 23, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Black former Lockheed Martin employee has asked a Texas federal judge to deny the aerospace company's second attempt at nixing her suit alleging she was demoted and suspended for speaking up against discrimination, pointing to actions that she said demonstrated retaliation. Keishonna Harper, who most recently worked in Lockheed Martin Corp.'s Aeronautics Department, said on Friday that contrary to the company's contention that her transfer to another business unit was merely a lateral transfer, the move was a retaliatory demotion for speaking out against racist and sexist conduct at work. "The removal of her leadership responsibilities made Harper's job less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS