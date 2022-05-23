NJ Judge Won't Open Path For Wilentz In Trenton Pols' Feud

By Bill Wichert (May 23, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has said "speculative future conduct" by Trenton's mayor did not back up the City Council's request for a court ruling blocking him from preventing Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA from assisting the council in its attempt to establish a redevelopment agency. In an opinion made available Friday, Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy denied the council's bid for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit alleging Mayor Reed Gusciora "unlawfully interfered" with the council's authority in reaching out to the Woodbridge, New Jersey-based firm by his purported disapproval with the efforts to set up a redevelopment agency....

