Avanir Hit With Suit Over Alleged Nuedexta Kickback Scheme

By Adam Lidgett (May 23, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- An alleged kickback scheme by Avanir Pharmaceuticals to pay doctors to prescribe its drug Nuedexta harmed third-party payers responsible for providing Medicare benefits, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC — an assignee of organizations that provide health care benefits to Medicare enrollees — filed its complaint against the Otsuka subsidiary on Friday, saying the scheme led to overcharges. MSP said that Avanir gave kickbacks to doctors to get them to prescribe the drug, which is intended to treat pseudobulbar affect, or PBA, the involuntary, sudden and frequent crying or laughing episodes...

