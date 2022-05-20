La. Judge Slams Brakes On Biden's Title 42 Repeal Effort

By Alyssa Aquino (May 20, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge ordered President Joe Biden to keep intact a Trump-era order allowing for the swift expulsion of migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling Friday that two dozen states would likely prove they weren't provided enough notice when the administration announced plans to end the policy. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays agreed that the state coalition would face irreparable financial harm if the order, known as Title 42, is lifted as scheduled on May 23, and issued a nationwide injunction that would prevent the Biden administration from terminating the policy while the court case continues. "The record supports the plaintiff...

