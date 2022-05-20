Ex-Panama Prez's Sons Get 3 Years In Odebrecht Bribery Plot

By Stewart Bishop (May 20, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sentenced two sons of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli on Friday to three years in prison for laundering $28 million in bribes paid to their father from Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie sentenced Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, 40, and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, 43, at a late afternoon hearing in Brooklyn, and fined both men $250,000. The Martinelli brothers have already agreed to forfeit a total of $18.9 million. The sentencings are just the latest fallout from the massive Odebrecht bribery scandal in which the company paid hundreds of millions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS