Real Estate Rumors: Ocean Bank, Madison Realty, Mast

By Andrew McIntyre (May 23, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Ocean Bank has loaned $67 million for an Aventura, Florida, multifamily project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The loan to New York developer AMAC and Florida developer ROVR is for 17990 W. Dixie Highway, where the venture is building 290 apartment units and 1,450 square feet of retail space, according to the report. Madison Realty Capital has loaned $23 million for a pair of residential projects in Nashville, Tennessee, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan to M2 Development Partners is for 500 Lafayette St. and 17th Avenue North, where the company is planning to build a combined 479 residential...

