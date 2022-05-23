Parker Sheds US Firm For $440M To Snap Up Engineering Biz

By Alyssa Aquino (May 23, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Parker-Hannifin Corp. is selling its U.S. aircraft wheel and brake unit to Kaman Corp. for $440 million to get European antitrust officials on-board with its £6.3 billion plans to purchase a British aerospace engineering firm, according to a Monday announcement. The sale of Parker's Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division — a leading parts supplier for military helicopter, drone and business jet manufacturers — is meant to help Parker complete its proposed acquisition of Meggitt PLC. That deal, made public in August, had spooked European regulators, who warned that Parker could become the biggest products supplier for a range of aircraft with...

