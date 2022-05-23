Latham, Rees Broome Guide Parsons' $400M Security Co. Buy

By Charlie Innis (May 23, 2022, 12:33 PM EDT) -- Parsons Corp., a Latham-advised technology provider in the national security sector, plans to buy government contractor Xator Corp., guided by Rees Broome PC, in a deal worth $400 million, the company said Monday. The deal, which is valued at about $343 million and includes a $57 million tax benefit, will grow Parsons' business footprint within the U.S. Special Operations Command and in other military-related markets, the company said. Acquiring Xator will also bolster Parsons' offerings as the U.S. Department of State is expected to increase its budget, according to the announcement. "The addition of Xator is a natural extension of our...

