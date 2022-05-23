Google Claims Fired Director Did Not Raise Antitrust Fears

By Adele Redmond (May 23, 2022, 7:34 PM BST) -- Google UK Ltd. argued Monday that a director claiming he was dismissed for blowing the whistle on biased search results failed to officially raise his antitrust worries, saying at an Employment Tribunal hearing that he was actually fired for sexually harassing colleagues. Robin Frewer, a commercial director in Google's travel department until 2020, acknowledged during cross-examination that he did not alert the company's competition council to the alleged anticompetitive practices. But he said he used his role on an internal risk committee that offered a "more direct route." He alleges the company's approach cut small, independent hotels out of bids for...

